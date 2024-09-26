ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

