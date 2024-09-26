United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $802.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $726.86 and a 200 day moving average of $689.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $819.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $687.46.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

