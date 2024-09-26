WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of WesBanco worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

