ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,706 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Insperity worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

