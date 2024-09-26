ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

