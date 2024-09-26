ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,718 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

