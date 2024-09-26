Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

