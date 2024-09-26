ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,762 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Griffon Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GFF opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,899,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 20,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $1,409,651.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,681,121.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,560 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,160. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.