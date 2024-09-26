ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 89,981 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 325,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

