Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.19 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

