ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IT opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $517.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

