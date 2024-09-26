ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,097 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 447.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at $144,990.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $157,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,226.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBSI opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $998.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

