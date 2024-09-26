ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,918 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Lindsay worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

