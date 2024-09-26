Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 186 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $634.74 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

