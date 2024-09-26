Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 365.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

AVY stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.36.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

