Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,910.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,734.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,468.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,962.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

