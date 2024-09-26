ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,078 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Northwest Natural worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 406.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 115,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

