Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Otter Tail worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $77,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Otter Tail by 28,725.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

