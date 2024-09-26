Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.