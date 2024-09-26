Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,675 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

