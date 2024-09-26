ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,798 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,798 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Camden National worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

