THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 53 at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 53 ($0.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
