Avation (LON:AVAP) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

Avation Trading Down 0.4 %

AVAP stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 135 ($1.81). 858,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,099. Avation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.88 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.36. The company has a market capitalization of £95.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

