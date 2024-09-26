Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

MERC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 32.80 ($0.44). 13,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of £141.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.00 and a beta of 1.20. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield bought 119,223 shares of Mercia Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £41,728.05 ($55,875.80). Company insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

