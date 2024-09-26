NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NWF traded up GBX 2.34 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 160.84 ($2.15). 1,113,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,560. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.54 million, a P/E ratio of 893.56 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.30.

In other news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($39,969.76). 34.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

