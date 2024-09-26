Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.91.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 322,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $183.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

