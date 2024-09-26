ANGLE (LON:AGL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.72 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,297. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.58.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

