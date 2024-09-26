ANGLE (LON:AGL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of AGL stock traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.72 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,297. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.58.
About ANGLE
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.