Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,943,000 after buying an additional 15,035,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

