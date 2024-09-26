Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,340,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after buying an additional 388,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

