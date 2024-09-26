XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $10.44 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

