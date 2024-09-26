Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,490,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Futu by 1,159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Futu by 5,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,115 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $11,472,000.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

