Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $179,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

