Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance stock opened at $287.46 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

