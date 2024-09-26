PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,746 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

