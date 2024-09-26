Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,494 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

