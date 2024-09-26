Profund Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ball by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 36.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

