Profund Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

