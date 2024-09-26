Profund Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FN opened at $227.54 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $149.19 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.