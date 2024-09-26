Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,915 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.56 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

