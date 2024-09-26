Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,157 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Chemed worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $2,116,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 62.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $595.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.61. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $497.36 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

