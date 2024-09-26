AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $54,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lincoln National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

