Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $282.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $293.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

