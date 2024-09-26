Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 76.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

