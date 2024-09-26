TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. XN LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.