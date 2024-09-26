Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Balchem were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Balchem by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

