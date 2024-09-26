Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 259,257 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1,551.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,257 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of MannKind worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in MannKind by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 196,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other MannKind news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.07 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

