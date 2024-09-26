Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of MU traded up $16.44 on Thursday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,833,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.