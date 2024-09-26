Audius Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $171.10 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

