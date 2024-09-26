Creditcoin (CTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.25 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $177.22 million and $7.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

