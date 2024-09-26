LimeWire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.79 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $52.79 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1775172 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,793,816.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

